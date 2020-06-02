Fitchburg - Philip James Dufault, 54, has gone to the big beach in the sky after fighting a brief but very painful battle with pancreatic cancer. "Phil" was born in Gardner, May 11, 1966, son of Donald and Patricia (Dorr) Dufault. He came to Fitchburg at a very young age and attended local schools and graduated from Fitchburg High School. He attended Mount Wachusett Community College. He was a member of the Kingsmen Drum and Bugle Corps for several years. Phil worked in the construction trade, building houses including the project at the former Notre Dame Athletic field. He also worked at Woodmeister Custom Lumber in Holden and Forester Lumber Co. in Leominster. He loved old houses and marveled at the special and fancy woodwork of the day.

Phil loved old and classic cars, car shows and motorcycle shows. He loved the beach and would go at any opportunity. He also loved concerts with Brittany

Beside his parents, Phil leaves his wife Melissa Williams, his daughter Brittany, the love and apple of his eye and her fiancé Brennden. His brothers, Michael, Donald ll, Christopher, Brian and his sisters Lorene White and Melissa Lugo. Also his step-son Keenan Williams and step-daughter Alexis Williams, step-grandaughter Evelyn Williams. Also cousins , nieces and nephews. We must also mention his dogs Shelby and Frank

Because of the restrictions of the time, services are private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



