Philip Leo Nourie, 84



LUNENBURG - Philip Leo Nourie passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 after a lengthy illness.



Philip was born on September 26, 1934 in Fitchburg, MA. He grew up on Exeter Street with his parents and siblings. Phil was predeceased by his parents, Leo P. and Orpha (Beaulieu) Nourie. He is survived by his brothers, Father Paul Nourie, O.M.I., of San Antonio, TX, J. Michael Nourie and his wife Sheila of Mesa, Arizona and his sisters, Deanne DiConza and her husband Joseph of Leominster and Delphyn McNeil and her husband James of Macedon, NY.



Phil leaves his wife of 42 years, Carol A. (Weinhold) Nourie, who, coincidentally, lived just a few streets apart during their childhood, but never met until they were in their 39th year of life. They married July 7, 1976 and then moved to Irmo, S.C.



He leaves his three sons, Kevin and his wife Judy of Leominster, Brian and his wife Diane of Chelmsford and Steven Nourie of Leominster. He also leaves a step-daughter, Jill Gendron and her husband Michael of Derry, NH and a step-son, Bill Puddicombe of Londonderry, NH. He also leaves two granddaughters, Amanda and Samantha Nourie, step-grandsons, Eric and Daniel Gendron and William (Billy) Puddicombe and step-grandchildren, Jennifer Berry and Tim Zwicker. He also leaves his former wife, Gloria Cordio as well as several nieces and nephews.



After graduating from St. Bernard's High School in 1951, Phil attended and graduated from Bentley College in 1953. He was also very active with the Ecumenical Council in Fitchburg. After college he began his career with the Fitchburg Paper Group, which later became Litton Industries. In 1957 he was called to the military serving in the U.S. Army. He served his country for two years, and upon discharge returned to the Decotone Division in Westminster, MA as a Customer Service Manager and Asst. Treasurer of the Fitchco Credit Union. In 1975, he transferred to Lexington, SC as Customer Service and Production Planning Manager until its closing in 1990. He then returned home to Fitchburg and worked for PWA Décor, Inc. until his retirement.



Phil enjoyed his time in South Carolina boating and fishing on Lake Murray, as well as getting in several rounds of golf at his beloved Mid-Carolina Country Club. He also enjoyed bowling at "Put's" Alley in Fitchburg. In recent years, Phil and Carol enjoyed 10 years at their Hampton Beach vacation home where Phil served as a board member.



Phil was a member of the former Chapel of All Saints in Leominster, MA and recently a member of Christ Church in Fitchburg. The family wishes to thank everyone at Nashoba Nursing Service for the wonderful care given to Phil.



NOURIE - His funeral service will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11 am in Christ Church, 569 Main St., Fitchburg. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen St. Winchendon. There are no calling hours.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Christ Church, 569 Main St. Fitchburg, MA 01420 or to Nashoba Nursing Service, 3 Patterson Rd. Suite 3, Shirley, MA 01464.



The Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Ave., Lunenburg, has been entrusted with the care of Philip's Arrangements. To leave an online condolence or to view the video tribute, please visit www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net.



John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert, funeral directors. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary