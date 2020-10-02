Phillip Johnnene

On Monday, September 28, 2020, Phillip, loving husband of Brenda (Maki), passed away at the age of 55. Phil was born in Boston and graduated from Northeastern University with a degree in accounting. He lived in Fitchburg and was a CPA at Accounting Solutions, Inc., Worcester. He loved his family, golf, music, and the movie Diner. Phillip was predeceased by his mother, Francesca (Galante) and is survived by his wife Brenda, children; Sarah, Ashley & Zachary; 5 (soon to be 6) grandchildren, his brother, sister, father, aunts, uncles, niece, nephew and numerous cousins. A life cut short by health issues,Phillip was nonetheless a blessed man. He knew true love and happiness with Brenda for 20 years and cherished their family, always keeping faith in the goodness in his life. On a rocker, gin and tonic in hand, waves breaking on the shore, he sits now in heaven watching over all of us finally pain free and healthy.
Visiting Hours: Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer Street | Fitchburg, MA 01420. All are welcome to attend.
Funeral Mass: Monday, October 5, 2020 at 11:00 am. St Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 84 Salem St, Fitchburg, MA 01420. Interment at the Pieta, St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, 474 Clarendon St, Fitchburg, MA 01420.
In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choose or the American Kidney Fund, American Cancer Society
or Catholic Charities.
All protocols for social distancing and a face mask are required to attend visitation at the funeral home and at church.