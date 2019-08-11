Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
84 Salem St.
Fitchburg, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Pagnotta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip Pagnotta


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phillip Pagnotta Obituary
of Leominster

LEOMINSTER

Phillip Pagnotta, died peacefully on July 20, 2019. Born Filippo Pagnotto on December 17, 1921 he was the eldest son of the late Rocco and Sylvia (Occhipinti) Pagnotto.

Phil grew up in the Car Barn area of Leominster and was a lifelong parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua Church, Fitchburg. A natural athlete, he lettered in football, basketball, and baseball for Leominster High School. The Fitchburg Sentinel described him as "a triple threat" and "a power all season on the Broderick eleven". Instead of playing semi-pro football, Phil chose to serve his country and his family. As a Torpedoman Second Class, he served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

After discharge, Phil worked at Great American Chemical Company & retired from Modern Tool & Die. He continued to work at ADESA Boston until his "second" retirement at age 91.

Phil was fortunate to have "love at first sight" when he met Bettina "Betty" Viggiano. They were married for over 65 years until her death in 2012. Together they raised 5 wonderful sons, traveled the United States, and enjoyed family life.

Phil's athleticism continued throughout his life. He enjoyed candlepin bowling with the Graniteers and the Putnam Street Retired Men's Monday & Thursday leagues. A lover of the game of golf, his achievements include a hole in one and shooting under his age at Blackstone National Golf Club.

Phil is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Deacon Phillip Jr. and Nancy, Lake Forest, IL, Thomas and Claire, Hooksett, NH, David and Ginny, Long Beach, CA, James and Maria, Winter Springs, FL, and John and Joanne, Fitchburg, MA. He is also survived by his sister Victoria Mandarano, Gardner, MA, 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and many nephews & nieces.

In addition to his wife Betty, Phil is predeceased by his siblings Emanuel "Pag" Pagnotto & Agnes Clear, and grandson William Baxter.

The Pagnotta Family would like to extend thanks to those who helped make Phil's last few years enjoyable including his bowling leagues, Tuesday Morning Breakfast Club, the Fitchburg Senior Center, and the numerous care givers. The family is also eternally grateful to every person at River Terrace Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center for the love, care, and quality of life given to Phil.

Pagnotta

A funeral mass will celebrated at 10:00 am, Friday, August 16 in St. Anthony's Church, 84 Salem St., Fitchburg. Burial will be in St. Bernard's Cemetery in Fitchburg.

Calling hours are from 5-7 on Thursday, August 15 in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg, MA

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider memorial contributions to St. Anthony of Padua Church, 84 Salem St., Fitchburg, MA 01420 or to the Phil and Betty Pagnotta Nursing Scholarship, LBCC Foundation, 4901 E Carson St., B-12, Long Beach, CA 90808.



View the online memorial for Phillip Pagnotta
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phillip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
Download Now