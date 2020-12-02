LEOMINSTER
Phyllis D. (Bergeron) Bagley, 85, beloved wife of the late Dennis W. Bagley, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with her family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 in the Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road, Sterling. A complete obituary will be published on Thursday. www.milesfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Phyllis D. (Bergeron) Bagley