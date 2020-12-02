1/
Phyllis D. (Bergeron) Bagley
LEOMINSTER

Phyllis D. (Bergeron) Bagley, 85, beloved wife of the late Dennis W. Bagley, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with her family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 in the Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road, Sterling. A complete obituary will be published on Thursday. www.milesfuneralhome.com



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Miles-Sterling Funeral Home & Tribute Center
Funeral services provided by
Miles-Sterling Funeral Home & Tribute Center
100 Worcester Rd
Sterling, MA 01564
(978) 422-0100
