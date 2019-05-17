Phyllis E. (Hurd) Smith died Thursday, February 21, 2019 in the Gardner Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Phyllis was born May 15, 1924 in Lawrence MA daughter of Robert O. and Hazel (Hyde) Hurd.



She graduated from Johnson High School, North Andover MA in 1942, The School of Practical Art, Boston in 1945 and from Framingham Teachers College in 1950 where she received her Bachelor's degree in Home Economics. She was a lifelong member of Rollstone Congregational Church, Fitchburg, a member and treasurer of the Ashburnham Grange and Worcester Pomona Grange for many years. She was a member of the Framingham State Alumni Club and a member of the Fitchburg Farmers. She and her husband raised their children on High Hopes Farm in Fitchburg and sold produce and flowers from their gardens at the local farmers market. After they retired they moved to the Sundial, where she was a member of the Sundial band and participated in many of the offerings at the Sundial while she resided there.



Her husband Harold R. Smith Sr died in 1996. She is survived by her son, Hal and his wife Meg (Webber) Smith of Fitchburg, two daughters; Sharon R. Smith and Laura L (Smith) Miller and her husband Donald both of Tucson Arizona, 5 grandchildren; Rebekah Smith and her partner Douglas Paine, Ian Smith, Lisa Smith, J.T. Lawrence and Mylia (Lawrence) Howell and her husband Section Chief Sgt. Matthias Howell, U.S Army, great-granddaughter Jasmine Paine and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Daniel and Paul Hurd. Smith A Memorial Service under the direction of Stephen R. Moorcroft, will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00am in the Rollstone Congregational Church, 199 Main St. Fitchburg MA. In lieu of flowers donations in Phyllis's memory may be made to the Rollstone Congregational Church Memorial Fund, 199 Main St.. Fitchburg MA 01420.







View the online memorial for Phyllis E. (Hurd) Smith Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary