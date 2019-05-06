of Westminster WESTMINSTER Phyllis J. (Kennedy) Buckley, 76 peacefully passed away on Saturday, May 4 in her home after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born to the late Harold and Geraldine Kennedy in Gardner and attended Gardner High School.



Mrs. Buckley is survived by her husband of fifty-nine years, Eugene C. Buckley, a daughter, Kimberly A. Cormier and her husband, Ron of Ashburnham and her two sons, E.J. Buckley and his wife Michelle of Newbury, and Michael S. Buckley of Westminster, grandchildren, whom she adored, Ryan M. Normile, Liam M. Buckley, Quin J. Buckley, Max Rameau, Taylor B. Gilbert, Brittany Cormier, Julia Cormier, one sister and best friend, Peggy Haimila of Westminster, a brother, Monte Kennedy and his wife, Connie of North Carolina, nephew Ricky Rameau and wife Candy, niece, Lisa Gilbert and husband Randy of Westminster.



The most important things in Phyllis's life was her warm and friendly home where she welcomed her close friends and family, especially her grandchildren that she lovingly cared for and was always ready with a jar full of her amazing chocolate chip cookies and tall glasses of milk. During their visits she taught them life's most important lessons about love, kindness and compassion that they will remember always. BUCKLEY A funeral service will be held at 11:00 on Wednesday, May 8 in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg. Calling hours are from 9:30 until the time of the service in the funeral home. The burial will be in the Woodside Cemetery in Westminster.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Westminster Neighbors Helping Neighbors, PO Box 63, Westminster, MA 01473







View the online memorial for Phyllis J. (Kennedy) Buckley Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary