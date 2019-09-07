|
Phyllis M. (Bailey) Loiselle, 71 of Leominster, MA passed away peacefully in the Life Care Center August 22, 2019
She was born September 19, 1947 in Lunenburg, MA, daughter of William "Red" Bailey and Dorothy Daigle Bailey. She was raised in Lunenburg and was a graduate of Lunenburg High School.
Phyllis worked as a contract Inspector for the U.S.Army at Ft. Devens for many years before her retirement. She had lived in Leominster most of her life. She was a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Fitchburg, MA. all of her life.
She is survived by her son Richard W. Loiselle and fiancé Hope Barrow of Lunenburg, MA, brothers William "Billy" Bailey of Chelmsford, MA, John Bailey of Leominster, MA, sisters, Joan Butler of Leominster, MA, and Janet Salter of Gardener, MA, grandchildren, Ryan and Victoria Loiselle and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Richard F. Loiselle in 2010 and brothers Robert "Bobby' Bailey and James "Jimmy" Bailey.
Her funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday September 10, 2019 @ 10a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 81 Sheridan St., Fitchburg, MA. All relatives and friends are welcome to attend. There are no calling hours.
The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg, MA is directing. Michael S. Alario – Director – Owner.
