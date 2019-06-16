Beloved Mother, Grandmother



and Great-grandmother



Phyllis A. (Jackson) McGurn, 94, died Friday, June 14, 2019 at her home.



She was the wife of the late David "Flash" McGurn who died September 11, 2003. They enjoyed 58 years of marriage.



Phyllis leaves one son, David McGurn and his wife Susan of Schaumburg, IL; two daughters, Sheila Coulter and Susan McGurn both of Fitchburg; five grandchildren, Wendy Coulter of Fitchburg, Shawn McGurn and his wife Sarah of Park Ridge, IL, Lauren VanDyke and her husband Ryan of Kansas City, MO and Kelsey McGurn of Palatine, Il, and five great-grandchildren, Sam, Gloria and Charlie McGurn, and Addie and Scottie VanDyke.



She was born in Fitchburg on July 2, 1924, a daughter of the late Chambers and Anna (Stediford) Jackson and lived in Fitchburg her whole life. She graduated from Fitchburg High School in the class of 1924. She began working at Kidder & Davis Furniture, where she met her husband. Later in life she worked for Lampilla Jewelers and R&R Jewelry.



Phyllis was a member of St. Bernard Parish at St. Camillus Church and was a former longtime member of Scared Heart Parish. She volunteered at the Fitchburg Senior Center for more than 20 years. She was a member of the Friends of the Fitchburg Senior Center, the Booster Club of the Senior Center and the American Friendship Club.



Phyllis was an avid reader and skilled crafter, enjoying leather crafting, rug braiding, knitting, quilting, sewing and stitching. Many area children have received her Raggedy Ann & Andy dolls and her clowns. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and friends. She also enjoyed time with her family and she never missed a Res Sox or Patriots game.



In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by her granddaughter, Tricia Coulter; five brothers, Lloyd Jackson, Raymond Jackson, Kenneth Jackson, Douglas Jackson and Harold Jackson and two sisters, Vera Miles and Barbara Norton.



Phyllis's family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of the Health Alliance Hospice and the staff of the French Connection for their compassionate care during Phyllis's illness.



Phyllis's funeral will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from the Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water Street, Fitchburg, with a mass at 10:00 am, in St. Bernard Parish at St. Camillus Church, 333 Mechanic Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420.



Burial will follow in the St. Bernard Cemetery, Fitchburg, MA.



Calling hours will be in the funeral home on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Fitchburg Senior Center, 14 Wallace Avenue, Fitchburg, MA 01420 or may be left at the funeral home.



John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert funeral directors.







