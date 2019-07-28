|
|
of Townsend; 98
TOWNSEND
Priscilla (Gray) Brown, 98, of Townsend, died Friday, July 26, 2019 at her home. Her husband, Bryce C. Brown, died in April 2013. Mrs. Brown was born in Ashburnham, March 30, 1921, one of six children born to Clifton and Jennie K. (Blanchard) Gray and grew up in Holden. She was a graduate of Holden High School. Many years ago, Mrs. Brown worked as the produce manager at Bennett's Red & White Supermarket and later the Super Duper Supermarket in Townsend. She enjoyed crocheting and at one time had a small candle making business in her home. She was a member of the Townsend Methodist Church. She leaves three sons, Bradley C. Brown and his companion, Demi Costarides, of Haverhill, Barry C. Brown and his companion, Peggy Craig, with whom she resided in Townsend, Brent C. Brown and his wife, Barton of Belfast, Maine; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Rodney Gray of Belchertown, Floyd Gray of Sturbridge, Leslie Gray of New Ipswich, NH, Ester Gray of Townsend and Marilyn McGann of Granville, NY.
Brown
Priscilla's family will receive family and friends from 5-7PM Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, (Rte. 119) Townsend Center. A service of remembrance and thanksgiving for Priscilla's life will be held that evening at 6:30 PM. For additional information or to leave an on line condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com. Priscilla's family would like to thank the staff of the Nashoba Nursing Service for the support and kindness shown to Priscilla over the past few months. Memorial contributions may be made to Perkins School for the Blind, 175 North Beacon Street, Watertown, MA 02472.
View the online memorial for Priscilla (Gray) Brown
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on July 28, 2019