Priscilla Hayes Heslam, 97



Priscilla Hayes Heslam, age 97, of Miramar Beach, FL, passed away on March 27, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on January 6, 1922 in Newton, Massachusetts, to Clifton and Miriam (Guy) Hayes.



Priscilla loved to dance and was an instructor for ballet and ballroom dancing. She enjoyed gardening, was an excellent cook and a very talented artist and seamstress. Most of all, she loved her family. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.



Priscilla was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Richard Theodore Heslam. She is survived by her son, Richard Theodore (Mimi) Heslam, Jr. of Hillsboro, NH; daughters, Diane Carol Betz of Woodstock, GA, Laura Lee (Steve) Gordon of Macon, GA, Ann Miriam (Robert) Benjamin of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Memory Heslam Garcia of Miramar Beach, FL, Patricia (Michael) Kelley of Fitchburg, MA and Heidi Burke of Fairfield, CA; 24 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to ASPCA in Pricilla's memory.



