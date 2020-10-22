..... of Townsend
TOWNSEND: Priscilla M. (King) Smith, 88, of Townsend, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Health Alliance – Leominster Hospital. Her husband of 61 years, Leonard B. Smith, Sr., died in 2018. Mrs. Smith was born in Fitchburg, October 20, 1932, a daughter of George C. and Caroline H. (Powell) King and was a lifelong resident of Townsend. She was a graduate of Spaulding Memorial School in Townsend and continued her education at Barrington College, Barrington, Rhode Island. For over 20 years Mrs. Smith, with her husband, owned and operated Suburban Gardens in Townsend, retiring in 1978. She had also taught at the Townsend Community Kindergarten in Townsend. She was a longtime active member of the First Baptist Church in Townsend as well as a member its Women's Club. She and her husband were members of the Model T Club. She is survived by two sons, Kevin S. Smith of Townsend, Timothy B. Smith of Leominster; her daughter, Linda S. O'Grady of Mason, NH; her brother, Paul King of Townsend; 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Leonard B. Smith., Jr. of Townsend in 2019 and her brothers, Wallace King of Townsend and Albert King of Maine.
Due to Covid restrictions funeral services will be held privately, however, family and friends are invited to attend services at graveside at 12 noon Monday, October 26, 2020 at Hillside Cemetery, Highland Street, Townsend. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, 481 Main Street, Townsend, MA 01474. The Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, Townsend Center is assisting the family with arrangements. For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com
