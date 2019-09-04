|
Quinton M. Perkins, 26 passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 30.
Quinton was born on May 22, 1993 in Fitchburg a son of Walter Johnson and Kimberly Perkins.
He is survived by his parents, siblings, Cherisha N. Perkins, Daeshaun D. Perkins, Marque L. Perkins, Dewayne A. Perkins as well as a multitude of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be from 4-7 PM on Friday, September 6 in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd. Fitchburg, followed by an after passing reception held at the Franco American Club on 300 Water St Leominster MA from 7 PM -12 AM.
