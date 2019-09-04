Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
Quinton M. Perkins


1993 - 2019
Quinton M. Perkins Obituary
of Fitchburg

Fitchburg

Quinton M. Perkins, 26 passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 30.

Quinton was born on May 22, 1993 in Fitchburg a son of Walter Johnson and Kimberly Perkins.

He is survived by his parents, siblings, Cherisha N. Perkins, Daeshaun D. Perkins, Marque L. Perkins, Dewayne A. Perkins as well as a multitude of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Perkins

Calling hours will be from 4-7 PM on Friday, September 6 in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd. Fitchburg, followed by an after passing reception held at the Franco American Club on 300 Water St Leominster MA from 7 PM -12 AM.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 4, 2019
