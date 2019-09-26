|
Fitchburg
R. Murial (Sherman) Planitzer, 101 passed away on Monday, September 23 at the River Terrace Center in Lancaster.
Mrs. Planitzer was born in Jersey City, NJ on August 10,1918, she was the daughter of Maude and Russell Sherman.
She graduated from the Henry Snider High School in Jersey City, NJ in 1935.
She married Walter W. Planitzer on June 18, 1939 and moved to Fitchburg in 1948. In 1950 Murial and Walter moved to Lunenburg where they lived for thirty years.
She worked in the office of Whalom Park Amusement Co. for many years.
She is survived by two sons, Walter W. Planitzer Jr. and his wife Lise of Lunenburg, Russell E. Planitzer of California, grandchildren, Kyle, Kerry, Kate, Nancy, Ruth, Ted Planitzer, great grandchildren, Keith Planitzer.
Murial is predeceased by her husband, Walter W. Planitzer who died in 1979, brother, Russell Sherman who died in 1991, daughter in law, Barrie (Fiske) Planitzer who died in 2019.
In later years she moved to the Sundial Apartments in Fitchburg. She was a Board Member of the Fitchburg Council on Aging, Fitchburg Booster Club, Retired Womens Club and manager of the Sundial Band for years.
A graveside service will be at 10:00am on Friday, September 27 in South Cemetery, Page St., Lunenburg.
The Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg is assisting the family.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 26, 2019