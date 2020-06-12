formerly of Leominster, MAWorcesterRachel A. (Beaulieu) Foss, 92 of Worcester and formerly of Leominster, MA, passed away on May 27, 2020 in Notre Dame Long Term Care in Worcester, MA.Rachel was born January 2, 1928 in Fitchburg, MA daughter of Arthur and Josephine (St. Germain) Beaulieu and was raised in Fitchburg. She was a graduate of Fitchburg High School. Rachel worked as a bookkeeper at the former Weber Lumber Yard in Fitchburg and the former Plotkin Furniture of Leominster, MA retiring many years ago. She was an avid bowler and participated in several bowling leagues. She also along with her husband loved traveling across the country and in Europe.She is survived by her son William H. Foss Jr. of Fitchburg, MA, two daughters, Mary C. Grote of Auburn, MA and Andrea L. Tamas and husband Peter of Westminster, MA, seven grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren along with nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years William H. Foss Sr., two brothers Raymond and Oscar Beaulieu, and sisters, Priscilla Irion, Edwilda Rutan, and Loretta Stanton.FossA funeral Mass will be celebrated for Rachel @ St. Denis Church, 85 Main St., Ashburnham, MA on Saturday June 13, 2020 @ 10 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Denis Cemetery. If you plan to attend, all state guidelines are in effect for church services. There are no calling hours. The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St. is directing. Michael S. Alario – Director – Owner.