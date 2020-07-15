1/1
Raimo I. Ahti 85
1934 - 2020
Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather

LUNENBURG

Raimo I. Ahti, 85, formerly of Lunenburg, died peacefully Tuesday July 7 at the home of his daughter Marilyn Bousbaa where he had been living for the last several years. Raimo was born in Somero, Finland September 29, 1934, son of Viotto and Fanny, (Amelia) Ahti. 

Raimo was a self-employed stone mason and worked on many construction projects. He had also been employed by Seppala and Aho Construction Co. Raimo was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army.

Beside his daughter Marilyn, Raimo leaves his daughter Lynn Benoit and husband Greg and two granddaughters Ivy Benoit and Lynn Marie Ahti of Leominster, his son Carl Ahti of Fitchburg, his sister Kitva Ahti Metsala of Finland. Also his grandaughter Jamila Bousbaa and great grandchildren Cameron Douglass, Julian Douglass.

Raimo was predeceased by his wife June in 2006, his son Eric in 1993 and and his son Alan two weeks ago, and a brother Risto Ahti.

Ahti

A visitation period will be held on Thursday July 16, from 10 A.M. to 12:00 P.M.in the Bosk Funeral Home 85 Blossom St. Fitchburg followed by burial with military honors in South Cemetery in Lunenburg. boskfuneralhome.com



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Bosk Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bosk Funeral Home
85 Blossom St
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 342-3635
