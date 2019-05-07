Ralph A. Swanson Jr.

WESTMINSTER - Ralph A. Swanson Jr., 72, of Westminster, MA, passed away peacefully with his family on May 4th, 2019, after a bout of pneumonia.



He was born in Leominster, MA, on January 31, 1947, son of the late Ralph Sr. and Ellen (Calnan) Swanson. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Nancy (Landry) Swanson and his two children; Andrew Swanson, and wife Susanne; Katherine Hiltz and husband Michael and his grandson Matthew Hiltz.



Ralph was a 1965 graduate of Leominster High School and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in History and a Masters degree from Fitchburg State University. Ralph spent 26 years as a history teacher at Oakmont Regional High School where he infused the love of learning and reading to countless students. His enthusiasm for his students and love of history made him a beloved teacher to many. He retired from teaching in 1995 after surviving a serious heart condition.



In the years to follow, he enjoyed working with his hands, following in his father's footsteps as a part time house painter. He loved making furniture for friends and family and developed his woodworking skills with his mentor and father-in-law Albert "Chic" Landry. He was a lifelong member of the Leominster Elks, an avid golfer and a member of Westminster Country Club. He enjoyed his Thursday night golf league and could be found on the links nearly every weekend until 2010 when he became paralyzed from a spinal injury.



For the past nine years, Ralph has lived comfortably in his home, thanks to many thoughtful and devoted caregivers. He took pleasure in many good books, doting on his grandson and following his beloved Boston sports teams. His positive attitude in the face of adversity has been an inspiration to all that have known him.



Ralph leaves behind his sister, Lesley Beberman; 2 special caregivers, sister-in-law Darcy Linnus and Jonathan Sullivan; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Karen DeCarolis.



SWANSON - Calling hours will be held on Wednesday May 8, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster. A simple service will be held on Thursday May 9, 2019 at 11 am at Richardson Funeral Home.