of Fitchburg Fitchburg Ralph B. Blood, 92, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 at home following a long battle with multiple myeloma. He leaves behind his love and companion of forty- four years, Ellen Benoit and her children, Lisa Sanders and her husband Alan of Leominster, Renee Howe and her husband Douglas of Fitchburg, Suzanne Wimsatt of Townsend, TN, and one sister, Helen Sibley and husband Ron of Hilton Head, SC,



brother-in-law Kenneth Tarbell, grandchildren, Karissa, Kimberly, Ryan, and Laura, great-grandchildren, Anthony, Sean, Elaina, Cadence, and Norah. He is survived by nieces and nephews, Lynda Roy, Lori Furr, Mike and Joanne Blood, Lynn and John Vaillancourt, Keith and Becky Blood, Kyle and Jamie Blood, Heather and Mark Boyer, Donna and Larry Gumpert, and Lisa and Mark Testa, as well as many great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by siblings, Ray Blood, Kenneth Blood, Marjorie Page, and Elizabeth Tarbell.



Born in Fitchburg, MA on October 1, 1926, to Ray and Gladys (Holbrook) Blood, Ralph was a resident of Fitchburg and Leominster. He served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. He was previously employed as a machinist at Lakso Corporation and as a lab technician for Weyerhaeuser Company. Ralph was an avid skier and a member of the Floppinoffen Ski Club. He enjoyed following the stock market, reading, playing golf, mountain climbing, photography, traveling, and spending time with his family. Blood Calling hours will be from 10 am-12 pm on Thursday, June 6, at the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery in Fitchburg. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to .







