Ralph E. Daley
of Westford, MA; 68
Ralph E. Daley, 68, of Westford, MA., passed away peacefully on September 21, 2019. Born on December 29, 1950, he was the son of the late Robert F. Daley and Annie Kostechko Pasztor, step-father Miklos Pasztor, and the beloved husband of the late Joanne M. (Holston) Daley.
He was a courageous and loving man, known for his iron-clad work ethic. He dedicated his life to providing and caring for his family. Especially for his wife. He was not only a devoted husband, but he was her ultimate care giver for ten years, he saw her through her stroke and recovery followed by her two-year battle with cancer. He was selfless and supportive through it all. He was the epitome of strength.
Ralph is a Veteran of the Army National Guard, which he servedfrom October 1970 to June 1976. He also worked as a Manager/Partner for Firestone Complete Auto Care in Leominster for over 30 years. In his free time, he enjoyed arguing sports and politics with his sons, spending time with his grandchildren, and walking his fur baby, Lucy.
Ralph was the loving father of Robert E. Daley and his wife Holly, and Ryan W. Daley and his wife Laurie. He was the big brother to Susan Price and her husband Stephen. He is survived by his two grandchildren, Jackalyn Daley and Austin Daley, his niece and god-daughter Sophie Price, and his fur baby Lucy Sable.
DALEY - Relatives and friends will gather to honor and remember Ralph at JA Healy Sons Funeral Home, 57 North Main Street in Westford on Wednesday September 25 from 4-7p.m. A graveside service will be held at 12p.m. on Thursday September 26 at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Westford. Please visit online at www.HealyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 24, 2019