|
|
Fitchburg
Ralph J. DiGeronimo, 86, passed away peacefully at his home on the afternoon of November 29, 2019.
Ralph was born on January 12, 1933 in Fitchburg, son of the late Michael A. and Anna (Quatrale) DiGeronimo. On June 26, 1954, he married Ellen M. Duffy. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in June.
Mr. DiGeronimo is survived by seven children, Mary C. (Dennis) Hill, Margaret M. (Kevin) O'Connell, Stephen D. DiGeronimo, Sarah E. DiGeronimo, Mark M. (Michael) DiGeronimo, Thomas R. (Sherrie) DiGeronimo, Paul A. (Suzanne) DiGeronimo, thirteen grandchildren, Tasha (Francis) LeBlanc, Elisha (Hypatia) Hill, Molly O'Connell, Julia (Patrick) Greissing, Jake DiGeronimo, Oliver DiGeronimo, Grace DiGeronimo, Maeve DiGeronimo, Jordan (Alex) Marlow, Jamison DiGeronimo, Shawn DiGeronimo, Dylan DiGeronimo, Drew DiGeronimo, seven great-grandchildren, Anthoney Hill, Mackenzie Hill, Max Hill, Zeke Hill, Wyatt Hill, Ayden DiGeronimo, Grady Marlow, sisters, Marie Moriarty and Ann Pickett, brother, John (Linda) DiGeronimo, brother-in-law, Stephen Duffy, Jr., sister-in-law, Joan Duffy, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his sister, Rita (Arthur) Brooks, and brothers-in-law, Eugene Moriarty and John Duffy.
Ralph graduated from Fitchburg High School, Class of 1951, where he lettered in football, basketball and track. He attended The College of The Holy Cross in Worcester, MA and St. Michael's College in Winooski, VT.
He served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1953 – 1956 and obtained the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was stationed at Camp Lejeune in NC with the 6th Marines 2nd Division. While at Camp Lejeune, he was a member of the 1955 championship football team. Ralph was honorably discharged from the USMC in September, 1961.
Ralph worked as an assembler at General Electric in Fitchburg from 1961 to 1991. He was a member of GE's Quarter Century Club.
He was a lifelong parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Fitchburg, as well as a member of the Fitchburg Sons and Daughters of Italy, the Fitchburg Historical Society and the Fitchburg Art Museum.
Ralph found great pleasure spending time on the Maine coast. He enjoyed sports, cooking, and reading.
Most important to Ralph were his wife and family, they always came first. The lessons he instilled in his children and grandchildren were the importance of always doing y our best, being loyal and helping others.
The DiGeronimo family would like to thank Rev. Juan S. Ramirez for bringing their father peace in his final days. They are also grateful to the staff of Beacon Hospice, especially Lisa, Penny, and Bobby, for their compassionate care.
DiGeronimo
Calling hours will be held from 4-7 pm on Thursday, December 5 at Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg. Family and friends are invited to gather at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 84 Salem St., Fitchburg on Friday, December 6 at 10 am for the Funeral Mass.
Burial will follow at St. Bernard's Cemetery in Fitchburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ralph's memory to St. Anthony of Padua Church, 84 Salem St., Fitchburg, MA 01420 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
View the online memorial for Ralph J. DiGeronimo
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 3, 2019