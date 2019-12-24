|
Ramona Sanchez, 79 passed away at Leominster Hospital on December 20, 2019. Ramona was the daughter of the late Manuel Sanchez and Modesta (Cortez) Sanchez of Puerto Rico. She leaves behind a son Hector Toro of Leominster, great niece Julia Silva of Fitchburg, five grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and ten great great grandchildren. Ramona will forever be remembered as a woman of faith. She was an active member of the Second Church of the Living God in Gardner. She enjoyed watching the Christian channels, and she was always reading her Bible. Ramona will be fondly remembered as a woman with many talents. She owned a bar and restaurant in Puerto Rico, and took great pride in the fact that she actually took part in building her house by digging the foundation. She kept active by keeping her mind busy playing puzzles, crosswords, and most importantly keeping Jesus the center of her life.
A viewing is scheduled for Thursday December 26, 2019 from 6:00- 8:00 pm at the Bosk funeral Home 85 Blossom St. followed by a gathering on Friday morning, December 27 at 10:00 am at the Bosk Funeral home for a procession to Forest Hill cemetery for a burial at 11:00 am.
