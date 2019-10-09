|
Randy Pouliot
The family of Randy Pouliot wish to express and extend our deep appreciation for the outpouring of kindness and support at this time. The messages of sympathy and comfort along with the deliveries of flowers, food, supplies, and the contributions to the Cancer Support Fund of Central Mass (CSFCM) all are greatly appreciated.
The thoughtful near-constant presence and support of the Leominster Fire Department has been unsurpassed. Special thanks to the Gardner Police and Fire Departments, Woods Ambulance, Ashburnham Police and Fire Depts, and other first responders. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, including the numerous businesses and organizations in our community, please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our heartfelt appreciation.
Melanie Pouliot and family.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 9, 2019