Randy R. Pouliot, 52, of Gardner, died Saturday, September 21, 2019 following an ATV accident.
Born in Gardner, on January 12, 1967, he was the son of Donald and Priscilla (Lizotte) Pouliot. Randy graduated from Gardner High School with the Class of 1985. He graduated from Mount Wachusett Community College in 1989. He attended the Massachusetts Fire Academy, graduating in 2004, where he was first in his class.
Randy was a Firefighter with the Leominster Fire Department. He was previously employed by the Gardner Fire Department, and Peoples Fuel and Trucking. In his youth he was a Boy Scout reaching the highest honors, Eagle Scout. He was a member of the Acadien Social Club of Gardner, American Legion Post 129 of Gardner, Templeton Fish and Game Club, and the Lions Club of Gardner. Randy gave selflessly to numerous organizations and charities including the American Cancer Society: Greater Gardner Relay for Life, where he was the logistics chair, and the Cancer Support Fund of Central Massachusetts, of which he was an honorary board member. He enjoyed fishing, hiking, hunting, kayaking, four wheeling, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family and especially the love of his life his wife Melanie.
He leaves his wife of 20 Years Melanie (Lupien) Pouliot; three daughters Kaitlin Macallister and her husband Nick of Winchendon, Lindsay Race and her husband Ben of Winchendon, and Sarah Petalas and her husband Seth of Westminster; one sister Kimberly Richard and her husband Wayne of Phillipston; four grandchildren Carter, Aubrey, Amelia, and Logan; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, September 27th at 11:00 a.m. in Annunciation Parish/Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, 135 Nichols Street, Gardner. Relatives and friends are asked to report directly to church.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, September 26th from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. in Boucher Funeral Home Inc., 110 Nichols St., Gardner.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Support Fund, P.O. Box 607, Westminster, MA, 01473.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 25, 2019