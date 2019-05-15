of Leominster; 93 Leominster Raphael Wilfred Godin, 93, of Leominster, passed away Sunday, May 12, at Leominster Hospital.



Raphael was born in Fitchburg on June 25, 1925, a son of the late Joseph and Maryanne Godin and grew up in VT. Upon turning 17, he enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country as a Signalman aboard LST 740 during WWII. His ship made 7 invasions in the South Pacific during the war. After returning home, he married the love of his life, Helen and they were married for 69 years. He worked as a draftsman and later graduated from Fitchburg State College with a Bachelor's of Science Degree. For years Mr. Godin taught at Monty Tech in Fitchburg and later for Leominster High School as a math teacher. A man of great faith, Raphael was a member of both the Highland Baptist Church and later at the Beth Eden Baptist Church. For many years, he worked as a leader in the Christian Service Brigade youth organization.



He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Helen L. (Roy) Godin; children, Paul J. Godin and wife Paula of Fitchburg, Mark A. Godin and wife Margaret of Ipswich, MA,Timothy A. Godin and wife Carla of Haughton, LA, and Michelle M. Froc and husband Randy of Watertown; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Godin Services will be held on Friday, May 17th at the Beth Eden Baptist Church, 350 Ashburnham St,, Fitchburg MA. Calling hours will begin at 10 AM with the service beginning at 11 AM. A brief military service with honors will take place at 1 PM at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen St., Winchendon, MA. Reception to follow at the Beth Eden Baptist Church.



In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Operation Smile.







