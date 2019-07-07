Ray W. Carpenter



Ray was born April 28, 1925, in Fitchburg Massachusetts to Ray W. Carpenter, Sr and Mabelle Wyman Carpenter. He grew up in Fitchburg attending Hosmer School, Fitchburg High School and then Eastern Nazarene Academy and College in Wollaston, MA.



At ENC he met Louise Kathryn Brown whom he married and shared a loving 52 years. She predeceased him in 1999. Ray leaves three children, Matthew Lawrence of Boston, Martha Carpenter Kiper and her husband Ken Kiper of Newfields, NH and Stephen Lesley of Portland, ME. Ray had 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased in 2002 by his younger brother Lawrence Carpenter of Marlboro, but leaves his sister-in-law Marjory Straw Carpenter, a niece Debora Rowe, her husband Rik, a nephew Kenneth Wayne Carpenter, his wife Shauna Moore and their 5 children and 3 grandchildren.



At age 5, Ray was hospitalized with severe headaches, a result of a brain tumor. A new surgical procedure at Harvard Medical School saved his life. Ray achieved the Eagle Scout award and was also active in the Fitchburg Church of the Nazarene. He became an accomplished vocalist and musician playing several instruments. On violin Ray sat second chair in ENC's orchestra.



After college Ray represented the Singer Sewing Machine Company for many years while residing with his family in Winchendon. His calling to the church was always strong and he led worship singing most Sundays which led him to become a Nazarene Song Evangelist. His religious work continued with The Gideons International, where he became state president. He especially enjoyed their national conventions. His next calling was to Youth for Christ International where he was the Montachuset Area director. This culminated in the 70's with local Bible studies and a touring teen choir that he and Louise truly loved. The choir's impact was far reaching and touched many diverse audiences. He closed out his career of Christian service with a ministry of primarily traditional hymns and sacred music shared via audio tapes to a broad audience.



He lived in Fitchburg, Winchendon 30 years, Gardner and later 5 years at Broadview Assisted Living Facility. When Louise retired from teaching Ray worked for Smith Funeral Home, Gardner.



CARPENTER - A memorial service will be held July 8, 10 AM, United Parish Church, Winchendon, MA. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Gideon's International, PO Box 140800, Nashville,TN 37214-0800 or Youth for Christ USA, PO Box 4478, Englewood, CO 80155. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on July 7, 2019