of Nashua, NH NASHUA, NH Raymond Atkinson of Nashua, NH passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 22, 1932 in Fitchburg MA, son of the late William and Flora (Daniels) Atkinson. He was the husband of beloved wife Pauline (Pelletier) with whom he happily shared 59 years of marriage.



Ray proudly served his country in the US Army from 1951 to 1954 during the Korean War as a paratrooper in the 11th Airborne Division. After his honorable discharge he graduated from New England School of Art in Boston MA. Ray was employed as a Technical Illustrator at Raytheon, General Electric, and the former Sanders Associates as well as Art Director at Centronics Data Computer Corp.



Ray was a member of the Parish of the Resurrection in Nashua NH. He enjoyed his annual fishing trips with friends and son Rick. He also enjoyed bowling, bicycling, horseshoes, dancing with his wife Pauline, puzzles and American history. He was one of the co-founders of the re-created First NH Regiment, organized to celebrate America's bicentennial. Ray was a member of the American Legion, where he served as Color Guard, as well as the Disabled American Veterans, and participated in numerous events honoring veterans. He is remembered as having a playful sense of humor and adventurous spirit – performing airplane stunts at events in his younger years. Ray enjoyed being with his family and was thankful for the care given to him by Pauline and family. He looked forward to seeing his daughter Trice, who also helped with his care and appreciated all that his son Rick did to make him comfortable. Ray also enjoyed wonderful winters in Florida with daughter Lisa, son-in-law Steve and granddaughters.



Besides his parents, Ray was predeceased by a brother, Richard Atkinson, and 2 sisters Elaine Vaillette and Peggy Atkinson. In addition to his wife Pauline, survivors include a son Richard (Rick) Atkinson of Nashua, daughter Patrice (Trice) Atkinson of North Hampton and daughter Lisa Lavoie, and son-in-law Steven Lavoie of Kissimmee FL, 2 granddaughters Molly Lavoie of Kissimmee FL and Alisha (Ali) Lavoie of Atlanta GA, as well as a brother, Holy Cross Brother Larry Atkinson CSC, of Austin TX, and a large extended family. ATKINSON A Funeral Mass and graveside service will be held with military honors at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to The at , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 or any organization benefiting veterans. The Davis Funeral Home, 1 Lock St., Nashua, NH 03064 is in charge of arrangements. An online guest-book is available at www.davisfuneralhomenh.com. (603) 883-3401. "ONE MEMORY LIGHTS ANOTHER".







