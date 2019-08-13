|
Loving Husband, Father and Brother
Ashburnham
Raymond "Kip" Chauvin, 66, died Thursday August 8, 2019, at Lahey Clinic in Burlington after an illness.
He leaves his wife, Marion (Gastonguay) Chauvin; his daughter, Jennifer Valiton of Gardner; his son, Jason Chauvin of Gardner; two brothers, Richard Chauvin of Broomfield, CO and Roger Chauvin and his wife Diane of Athol.
He was born on March 29, 1953 in Manchester, NH, a son of the late Lucien and Violet (Lemay) Chauvin.
He worked as a young man in LeCourt's Supermarket in 1969, which is where his brother-in-law introduced him to Marion. He worked as a software engineer, for Digital, EMC and Life Vault. He was a very intelligent man with a strong intellectual curiosity. He made a career in software development without an hour of college training and thought and was opined on many subjects.
He loved his dog Carson, who was his steady companion. He also loved jazz, playing the guitar, any type of computer technology and traveling especially to Las Vegas. He was obsessed with airplanes and the weather. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A celebration of life will be determined. The Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420 has been entrusted with Raymond's care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Raymond's name to the Sterling Animal Shelter, 17 Laurelwood Road, Sterling, MA 01564.
For further information please see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net
John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert, funeral directors.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 13, 2019