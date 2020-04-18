|
|
Vietnam Navy Veteran
Fitchburg
Raymond E. McCullough, 74, died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the HealthAlliance Leominster Hospital after an illness.
He leaves his companion of 47 years, Jacqueline A. Marrama of Fitchburg: her four daughters and their husbands, whom he loved as being his own girls, Cindy Blake and Mark of Westminster, Christine Barber and Bren of Fitchburg, Marianne Isabelle and Tom of Westminster and Melissa Marrama and Faisal Ahmed of Andover; 8 grandchildren; one brother, Kenneth McCullough and Mary Anne of Augusta, ME and a step-son, Robert Marrama and Tammy of Templeton.
Ray was born in Boston on October 12, 1945, a son of the late William J. "Speck" and Elizabeth H. "Betty" (Leavitt) McCullough. He attended Fitchburg High School's Vocational School. Ray served in the US Navy as a Seaman during the Vietnam War. He worked for the City of Fitchburg DPW for 30 years retiring in 2004. He also worked as a delivery driver for NAPA for 6 years.
He was a lifelong member of the Eastwood Club, he loved working in the yard, shopping with Jackie, and his two cats. He also was always willing to lend a hand and was known as Mr. Fixit.
Jackie wants to acknowledge Cindy, Christine, Marianne and Melissa for the love and support that they have given to her and to Raymond, especially in the past few weeks.
In consideration of our current restrictions on gatherings and to preserve the health of other, services for Ray will be held privately and his burial will be at the Massachusetts Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen Street, Winchendon, MA. A memorial mass will take place at a later date when all, can once again gather together.
The Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water Street, Fitchburg, MA has been entrusted with Ray's funeral arrangements.
Please visit our website to leave and online condolence and for further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net
John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors
View the online memorial for Raymond E. McCullough
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 18, 2020