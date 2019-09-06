|
|
Korean War Veteran
Westminster
Raymond Garfield Moore, 87, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at his home, after an illness. His wife, Corinne Anne (Sawyer) Moore died in 2012.
Raymond leaves one son, Garfield R. Moore and his wife Diane of Westminster; two daughters, Sharon Draleaus of CT and Tracey Strand and her husband Mark of Il; six grandchildren, Jonathan Moore, Raymond Draleaus, Cindy Draleaus, Crystal Draleaus, Justin Strand and Karly Stand and two great-grandchildren, Marissa McLeod and Justice Pearl. He was the last of 16 children. Raymond was born in Gardner, on October 25, 1931, a son of the late Edward and Gladys Winifred (Hunter) Moore. He served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War. He started his work career as a Roofer and then owned and operated Raymond G. Moore, Inc., a construction business he ran for many years.
His first love was his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved to play cards. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting and the Red Sox. Raymond was also a member of St. Edward the Confessor Church and the William S. Miller American Legion Post #129 in Westminster.
Moore
Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Westminster Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 123 Main Street, Westminster, MA.
Burial with Military Honors will follow in Woodside Cemetery, 9 Narrows Road, Westminster, MA.
A calling hour will be held in the funeral home from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral.
For further information see www.masciarellifamlyfuneralhomes.net
John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert funeral directors.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 6, 2019