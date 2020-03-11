|
Raymond H. Farrar
lifelong resident of Shirley
Raymond H. Farrar, 94, and a lifelong resident of Shirley, passed on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Apple Valley Center in Ayer, MA following a lingering illness.
Ray was sadly preceded in death by his father, Amos P. Farrar, his mother, Alice M. (Gould) as well as his brothers, Henry J. Farrar, and Donald E. Farrar and his sister Clara Minnie Farrar, and also his wife of 59 years, Shirley E.(Perham) and his daughter, Carole A. Steele who passed away in 2008.
He is survived by his daughter Rev. Dr. Donna B. Farrar of St. Louis, MO, and his son, John R. Farrar of Shirley. He also leaves his daughter Muriel L. Christner (Edward) of Fitchburg. He has eight grandchildren; Amie Floyd (Shawn) of CT, Benjamin S. Farrar (Adeline) of Shirley, Heather L. Bell of Baldwinville, Adam S. Christner, Jacob A. Christner and Jennifer L. Christner of Fitchburg and, Palmer Farrar and Andalyn Farrar of St. Louis. He also leaves six great-grandchildren; Trevon Bell, Tatianya Bell, Taleayah Bell, Elizabeth Floyd, Colby Floyd and Alexis Jordanand many nieces and nephews as well as extended family members.
Also, of great importance were his many long-standing friendships, which are too many to list. At this time the family would like to thank all who offered their assistance to Ray's various needs
and provided support to him over the longevity
of his life.
Ray served in the Army as a mail carrier for one year during WWII and upon discharge he became a Licensed Electrician. He was an independent contractor until 1959, when he became a Boiler Fireman at the Industrial School for Boys. After retirement, he worked as a Electrician for the Shirley Correctional Institution. He wrote articles about the history of Shirley for the local newspaper called The Volunteer, to which he added historic photographs and stories. He also contributed photographs and information for a book on Shaker History in Shirley and Harvard. He was a member of the American Legion and a volunteer fireman. He took pride in marching in numerous Parades and on one occasion he served as the Grand Marshall. Ray was active in the Shirley and Groton Historical Societies, The Shirley Cemetery Committee, and The Shirley Council on Aging. He was a friend to many and he will be dearly missed.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the War Memorial Building, 8 Church St., Shirley. Please come and join us for light refreshments as we share memories and celebrate Raymond's life.
