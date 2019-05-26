of Fitchburg fitchburg Raymond "Ray" P. Lefebvre, 67, of Fitchburg, MA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at UMass Memorial Medical Center after a long illness.



Ray was born in Worcester, MA on May 23, 1951. He graduated from Leominster High Trade School in 1971. Ray worked at Decotone in Fitchburg, DEC in Maynard and Littleton locations, and later retired after working at Hollingsworth and Vose in Groton for 19 years. Ray also briefly owned the Red Star Café in Fitchburg.



Ray enjoyed watching the Red Sox, Patriots and golf. He also liked to play golf, card games and participated in local dart leagues. Additionally, Ray has been a member at the Knights of Columbus #99 and the Eastwood Club in Fitchburg. Ray loved spending time with his family and being at his camp in Wells, Maine.



Ray is survived by his daughter, Lynn M. (Lefebvre) Dodge of Fitchburg, her partner Keith Dodge, two granddaughters, Mackenzie and Olivia Dodge as well as his brother in-law Donald F. Phaneuf, niece Deborah (Phaneuf) Cherry, nephews Donald A. Phaneuf, Dean Phaneuf, 4 great nieces and 1 great, great niece.



Ray is preceded in death by his parents Albert J. Lefebvre and Antoinette M. (Simard) Lefebvre as well as his elder sister, Loretta A. (Lefebvre) Phaneuf. Ray is also predeceased from prior marriages with Tina (Cochran) Lefebvre of Fitchburg in 2017 and Theresa (Fisher) Lefebvre of Tewksbury 2005. Lefebvre Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, May 29, from 3-6pm at Brandon Funeral Home in Fitchburg, followed by a short service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the .







