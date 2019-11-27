Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Mack Family Funeral Homes
14 Walker St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-8420
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mack Family Funeral Homes
14 Walker St
Leominster, MA 01453
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Mack Family Funeral Homes
14 Walker St
Leominster, MA 01453
View Map
Raymond Richard Cardinal Jr. Obituary
of Leominster

Leominster

Raymond Richard Cardinal Jr., (62), passed away peacefully at home in Leominster on Sunday, November 16, 2019. He was the son of the late Raymond R. Cardinal Sr. and late Edna B. (Sicard) Cardinal. He is survived by his sister Laura L'Ecuyer of Athol, MA, brother John Cardinal of Gardner, MA, sister Nancy Dawson and her husband Melvin of Leominster, MA, brother James Cardinal and his wife Donna of Leominster, MA, sister Sandra Leger and her husband Normand of Templeton, MA and sister Brenda Bourque Hancock and her husband Douglas of Barre, MA. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews.

Cardinal Jr

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, December 3rd from 11-12 with the funeral service beginning at 12 at Simard Funeral Home. A private family burial to follow.

In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests donations be made to Ginny's Helping Hand Inc. in Raymond's name. Simard Funeral Home, 14 Walker St., Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements. To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.



View the online memorial for Raymond Richard Cardinal Jr
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 27, 2019
