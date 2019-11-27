|
|
of Leominster
Leominster
Raymond Richard Cardinal Jr., (62), passed away peacefully at home in Leominster on Sunday, November 16, 2019. He was the son of the late Raymond R. Cardinal Sr. and late Edna B. (Sicard) Cardinal. He is survived by his sister Laura L'Ecuyer of Athol, MA, brother John Cardinal of Gardner, MA, sister Nancy Dawson and her husband Melvin of Leominster, MA, brother James Cardinal and his wife Donna of Leominster, MA, sister Sandra Leger and her husband Normand of Templeton, MA and sister Brenda Bourque Hancock and her husband Douglas of Barre, MA. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews.
Cardinal Jr
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, December 3rd from 11-12 with the funeral service beginning at 12 at Simard Funeral Home. A private family burial to follow.
In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests donations be made to Ginny's Helping Hand Inc. in Raymond's name. Simard Funeral Home, 14 Walker St., Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements. To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.
View the online memorial for Raymond Richard Cardinal Jr
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 27, 2019