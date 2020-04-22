|
Dedicated and loving husband,
father, grandfather, and
great-grandfather
Ashburnham
Raymond Walter Syvari at the age of 97 passed away peacefully at his daughter and her husband's home in Ashburnham, on April 19th. Ray was born on October 31, 1922 a son of the late Oscar Syvari and Aliina Syvari. Ray graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1940. He was in the marching band which he played the clarinet. He also loved to play the saxophone in his younger years.
Ray was an Army Veteran of World War II, department of engineering. After serving his country for two years, he then enrolled in New England School of Art in Boston. After completing his studies, Ray was Employed at General Electric in Fitchburg as a Technical Illustrator for thirty two years.
At the age of forty three Ray and his wife Kay who were sole mates started up running and were members of the Y.M.C.A in Fitchburg. They both became avid runners, which lead them to many local road races here in Fitchburg. At the age of fifty nine, Ray and Kay ran their first Boston Marathon together and completed one more two years later.
Ray spent his summers in Ashburnham, MA. on lake Winnekeag where the family enjoyed water skiing, biking, hiking. Ray and Kay in their later years shared the same joy with their four grandchildren.
Ray is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth Syvari of Swanzey New Hampshire, Barbara Atkinson and her husband Mark Atkinson of Ashburnham, grandchildren Bryan Marotta, Leah Phillips and her husband Travis Phillips, Kirk Atkinson, Nicholas Atkinson, one great-grandchild Oliver Phillips. Ray is predeceased by his wife Kay Syvari. They were married for sixty two years.
Funeral services are private due to current restrictions. Go To LCAFH.COM for more information. Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St. is directing. Michael S. Alario – Director – Owner.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 22, 2020