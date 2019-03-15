Rebecca J. "Becky" Hasson

LUNENBURG - Rebecca J. "Becky" Hasson 61, of Lunenburg, Massachusetts passed away peacefully in her sleep, at her home surrounded by her loving sons and nephew on March 12th of 2019 after battling an illness for the past year. Becky was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on June 29, 1957 to Howard and Virginia (Smith) Hasson. She grew up in Kendall Park, NJ alongside her younger sister and best friend Betty Lou, who passed away April 24th 2015.



Becky began her teaching career working as a Corporate Training Instructor for Digital Equipment Corporation in Concord, MA. She took a break from working to raise her three sons in Fitchburg, Massachusetts. As the boys got bigger, she returned to school earning a Bachelor's degree in Biology with a concentration in Secondary Education and then a Masters in the Art of Teaching Biology degree. Becky began work as a high school biology teacher at Leominster High School in 2003, teaching Honors and AP Biology and Chemistry classes and also serving as Department Head for the Science Department. She was nearing completion of a second Master's Degree in Special Education.



As well as being an educator, Becky was a volunteer with the Collie Rescue League of New England for many years as well as a coach for youth soccer during her sons' younger years.



Becky married John Michael Arno in 1985 and is survived by her three sons John Thomas Arno of Somerville, MA, Luke Samuel Arno of Wethersfield, CT, Timothy Charles Arno of Lowell, MA, nephew Thomas Patrick Hanna of Cleveland, OH and brother-in-law Thomas Joseph Hannah of Whitehall, PA.



HASSON - Calling hours will be Saturday, March 16th from 10am to 2pm at the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home at 106 West Street Leominster, MA 01453.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations to the Collie Rescue League of New England @ collierescueleague.org.



