Services
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
Regis Justina "Titina" Almonte

Regis Justina "Titina" Almonte Obituary
Regis Justina "Titina" Almonte
of Fitchburg

FITCHBURG - Regis Justina "Titina" Almonte went to rest with the Lord on November 29th, 2019 at the age of 65.

Regis was born to the late Asia and Piro Almonte in the San Cristobal Province of the Dominican Republic. She grew up to have six children of her own, Yofre, Marlene, Robert (Fran), Nelson, Jennifer and Maranyelis, she also had 17 grandchildren and 5 great- grandchildren. She will be missed and forever loved by all those who knew her.

The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks and deep gratitude for all the expressions of sympathy and acts of kindness shown during this time of bereavement.

Calling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home on Saturday, December 7th, from 4-7pm. A service will be held at 7pm.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 3, 2019
