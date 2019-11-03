|
|
of Leominster
Leominster
Rena H. (Anderson) Arsenault, 80, of Leominster, died October 30, 2019, at home, with her family by her side. She was born July 19, 1939, in Leominster, daughter of the late John W. and Anna H. (Hatton) Anderson. Rena had worked for Fitchburg Gas & Electric Co., in the accounting department.
She is survived by her husband, Robert J. Arsenault, one son; Timothy Arsenault, one daughter; Pamela Flory, four grandchildren, four great grandchildren and one brother; Gilbert Anderson, all of Leominster.
Arsenault
Private funeral services are being held at the convenience of the family.
Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster is directing arrangements.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 3, 2019