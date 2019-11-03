Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Rena H. (Anderson) Arsenault


1939 - 2019
Rena H. (Anderson) Arsenault Obituary
of Leominster

Leominster

Rena H. (Anderson) Arsenault, 80, of Leominster, died October 30, 2019, at home, with her family by her side. She was born July 19, 1939, in Leominster, daughter of the late John W. and Anna H. (Hatton) Anderson. Rena had worked for Fitchburg Gas & Electric Co., in the accounting department.

She is survived by her husband, Robert J. Arsenault, one son; Timothy Arsenault, one daughter; Pamela Flory, four grandchildren, four great grandchildren and one brother; Gilbert Anderson, all of Leominster.

Arsenault

Private funeral services are being held at the convenience of the family.

Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster is directing arrangements.

To light a candle or leave a message of condolence, visit www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 3, 2019
