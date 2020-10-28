Leominster
Renda B. (Baron) Matthews, 89, of Leominster, died October 26, 2020 in HealthAlliance Clinton Hospital. She was born September 23, 1931, in Leominster, daughter of the late Adrien and Eva (Bouchard) Baron. Mrs. Matthews had worked as a Teacher for the Leominster Public School System for many years. She was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Cecilia's Church, Leominster.
Renda is survived by her children; two sons; Joseph C. Matthews III of Leominster, Mark A. Matthews of Dudley, MA, two daughters; Michelle Romo of Meniffe, CA, Stephanie Matthews of Gardner, MA, two brothers; Arnold Baron and Rene Baron both of Leominster and a sister, Phyllis DelGiudice of Leominster, along with seven grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband Joseph C. Matthews Jr. in 2014 and her daughter Jennifer L. Matthews in 2017 and grandson Adam T. Matthews in 2017.
Mass of Christian Burial
Mrs. Matthews' funeral will be held Monday, November 2, 2020 from Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Cecilia's Church, 168 Mechanic Street, Leominster. Burial will follow in St. Cecilia's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Sunday, November 1st from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
