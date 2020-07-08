1/1
Rene E. Rameau
1941 - 2020
Westminster- Rene E. Rameau, 78, died Saturday, July 4, 2020 at his residence with his loving family at his side.

He leaves his wife, Yvette Rameau of 60 years; three daughters, Susan Paul and her husband Dennis of Gardner, Donna Jaillet and her husband Daniel of Gardner and Michelle Loescher of Westminster; one son, Randy Rameau and his wife Cindy of Petersham; seven grandchildren, Todd, Nicole, Andrew, Adam, Jack, Danielle and Rachel; five great-grandchildren, Ava, Carter, Adelaide, Abel and Charliee.

He is predeceased by a brother Paul Rameau.

Rene was born in Fitchburg on October 5, 1941, a son of the late Ernest and Irene (Boutotte) Rameau. He enjoyed motorcycles and classic cars.

A private graveside service will be held at Woodside Cemetery, 9 Narrows Rd

Westminster, MA 01473.

The Westminster Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 123 Main St, Westminster, MA has been entrusted with Rene's care.

Please visit our website to leave an online condolence and for further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net

John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sawyer - Miller - Masciarelli FH - Westminster
123 Main Street
Westminster, MA 01473
(978) 345-6778
