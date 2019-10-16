Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Anderson Funeral Homes
250 Main Street
Townsend, MA 01469
(978) 597-2692
Renee A. (Aubuchon) Bagley

Renee A. (Aubuchon) Bagley Obituary
of Townsend; 70

TOWNSEND

Renee A. (Aubuchon) Bagley, 70, a resident of Townsend for over three decades, died Friday, October 11, 2019 at Emerson Hospital, Concord.

Her husband of thirty years, Laurence B. Bagley, died in April 2008.

Renee was born in Fitchburg, a daughter of the late Peter J. and Elena (Femmino) Aubuchon and grew up in Fitchburg. She was a 1967 graduate of Holy Family High School and continued her education at Marymount University in Arlington, VA. She later attended Forsyth School of Dental Hygiene in Boston and Northeastern University, also in Boston where she majored in Nursing.

She enjoyed spending her winters in Amelia Island, Florida and was an avid student of the History of the United States and its Military. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandson, Griffin.

Renee leaves her daughter and son in law, Claire B. and Matthew Londo of Townsend; her sister, Angela Howort of Amelia Island, FL; her brother, Pierre J. Aubuchon Jr. of Florida, and her grandson, Griffin Londo.

Funeral services will be held privately.

The Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, Townsend Center is assisting the family with arrangements.



View the online memorial for Renee A. (Aubuchon) Bagley
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 16, 2019
