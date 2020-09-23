1/1
Richard A. Crawford Sr.
1931 - 2020
89 Korean War Veteran

Fitchburg

Richard A. Crawford Sr. 89, died Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Leominster Crossing in Leominster after an illness.

His wife Aila (Roiko) Crawford, died May 13, 2018. Richard leaves two sons, Rick Crawford Jr and his wife Lisa of Fitchburg, David Crawford and his wife Jan of Colorado Springs, CO; three grandchildren, Brett Crawford and his wife Lisa of Belmont, Laura Jackson and her husband Patrick of Westminster and Rachel Simoneau and her husband Tim of Deering, NH; five great-grandchildren, Colin Crawford of Belmont, William Jackson and Henry Jackson both of Westminster, Carolyn Crawford of Belmont and Benjamin Simoneau of Deering, NH and one brother Harry Crawford of FL.

Richard was born in Fitchburg on July 9, 1931, a son of the late William and Fannie (Youngsma) Crawford. He graduated from Fitchburg High School. He served 4 years in the US Airforce during the Korean War. He worked for Foster Grant for 25 plus years as a quality control engineer, for Honkala Construction, Maki Building Centers in the yard operating a forklift and assisting customers with their orders. Richard also worked at Mount Wachusett for many years as a ski instructor. He was a longtime member of Messiah Lutheran Church where he had been an usher for many years. He enjoyed skiing, hiking, golf and was a talented woodworker. He will be missed by all who and knew him.

Richard's funeral will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Messiah Lutheran Church, 750 Rindge Road, Fitchburg, MA 01420.

Burial will be private in the Forest Hill Cemetery, 115 Mt. Elam Road, Fitchburg, MA

There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Messiah Lutheran Church, 750 Rindge Road, Fitchburg, MA 01420.

The Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Home, 763 Mass Avenue, Lunenburg, MA 01462 has been entrusted with Richard's funeral arrangements.

Please visit our website to leave a condolence and for further information (www.masciarelifamilyfuneralhomes.net)

John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors.



View the online memorial for Richard A Crawford, Sr.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Funeral
10:00 AM
Messiah Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Home - Lunenburg
763 Mass. Ave.
Lunenburg, MA 01462
(978) 345-6778
