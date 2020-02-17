|
|
of Leominster
Leominster
Richard A. Perla, 86, of Leominster, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2020 in the Life Care Center of Leominster surrounded by his loving family. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his sister Anna Antocci of Leominster, five children, Dawn Smith and her husband Scott of Fitchburg, Anthony Perla and his wife Kimberly of Gardner, Tracy Siok and her husband Lawrence of Heath, James Perla and his wife Jeanne of Fitchburg, Richard Perla, Jr., and his wife Kelli of Melbourne, FL; eight grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his brothers Louis "Sonny", Guilo, and Salvatore and his sister Madeline Girouard, all of Leominster.
Richy was born in Leominster on March 14, 1933, a son of Dominic and Mary (Trenta) Perla and was a lifelong resident. He graduated from Leominster High School in 1951 and served in the US Army during the Korean War.
He was employed many years as the Plant Manager by the former Bay State Plastics in Leominster. He was an avid golfer and former member of the Monoosnock Country Club and the Knights of Columbus.
He loved his family, especially visits with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a big fan of all New England Sports, especially the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots and Boston Bruins. He was always seen scooting around Leominster no matter the weather – sunny, rain, sleet, and snow. Nothing ever held him back; he always mastered and conquered his handicap.
He enjoyed his time spent at Summit Elder Care of Leominster, where he touched the lives of many. The family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation for the care provided by the day program staff at Summit Elder Care and the Life Care Center of Leominster for their love and compassion shown to Richy. His big smile and wave will be missed by many.
Perla
Calling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Wednesday, February 19 from 11:00am – 1:00pm. A service will begin at 1:00pm in the funeral home. Burial will be held privately at a later date.
View the online memorial for Richard A. Perla
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 17, 2020