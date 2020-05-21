Loving Husband, Father, GrandfatherLeominsterRichard A. Tait, 59, of Leominster, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his loving family on May 18, 2020.Richard was born in Fitchburg on May 2, 1961, a son of Richard A. Tait and the late Frances (Girard) Tait. After graduating from Saint Bernard's High School in 1979, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force; he proudly served his country until his honorable discharge as a Sergeant in 1983. Upon returning home, Richard furthered his education in Computer Engineering at the former Sylvania Technical Institute. In 1987 Richard married the love of his life, Kimberly (Deshaies), and in the years following they raised their beautiful family together. In the past ten years, Richard has not only been fighting cancer, but embracing life and living everyday for his family. He was always positive, and thinking of others. Richard's favorite pastimes included walks with his dad, family ski trips to Loon Mountain every year, and the annual Deshaies reunion on Brettun's Pond in Maine. Most recently, hiking became a passion - so much so, that he hiked the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu in Peru. He will be sorely missed by his loving wife of 33 years, Kimberly Tait; three beloved daughters, Brittney Santos and her husband Marcos, Lindsey Tait, Morgan Tait, his granddaughter, whom he adored, Evelyn Santos, and his dad Richard Tait. Richard was predeceased by his sister Cheryl Butterfield.TaitBurial in the MA Veteran's Memorial Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Dana Farber Cancer institute.