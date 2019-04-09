Richard Albert Baker, Sr.

formerly of Rindge and Keene



PETERBOROUGH - Richard Albert Baker, Sr. 94, of Peterborough, formerly of Rindge and Keene, passed away peacefully early Sunday afternoon, April 7, 2019, in the comfort of his home, after a brief decline in health.



He was born in Auburn, NJ, on June 22, 1924, the son of Henry Hutchins and Ruth Marion (Hannigan) Baker. Mr. Baker graduated from Cushing Academy with the Class of 1942, and from Northeastern University with a Bachelor's in Business Administration.



On June 21, 1958, he married Margaret Therese Geoghegan, in a ceremony in Framingham, MA. They celebrated their 60th wedding Anniversary last year.



Mr. Baker worked for 20 years at General Electric in Fitchburg and Lynn, and then spent the last 20 years of his career as Controller at MPB Corporation in Keene. Before World War II, Dick and his brother Henry ran a printing business in Ashburnham.



He served in the Army Air Corps in World War II in India and was reactivated for the Korean War.



Mr. Baker served the Town of Ashburnham as Selectman in the 1950s, and was a member of the Ashburnham Volunteer Fire Department for 25 years. In between the wars he also played semi-pro baseball with the Ashburnham team.



In recent years, Mr. Baker volunteered preparing taxes and was the Chief Financial Officer for Applewild School. He was also an usher at St. Patrick's Church in Jaffrey. He also organized the veteran's memorial in Rindge center.



Dick is predeceased by his wife of 60 years: Margaret Baker of Peterborough. He is survived by seven of his children: Richard A Baker, Jr. and his wife Leisa Mingo of W. Newbury, MA, John Baker and his wife Betsy of W. Boylston, MA, Margaret Aldrich and her husband John of Holliston, MA, Bill Baker and his girlfriend Janice Edson of Dublin, NH, Tom Baker and his wife Janice of Auburn, NH, Mary Westcott and her husband Kevin of Swanzey, NH, and Henry Baker and his wife Julie of Newton, MA; twenty grandchildren; his brother-in-law Duncan Munro of Westborough, MA, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by James, his 2nd son, who passed away shortly after birth; one brother Henry Baker, and two sisters Margaret (Peg) Kent and Ruth Munro.



BAKER - Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River Street, Jaffrey, NH 03452. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the St. Patrick's Parish, 89 Main Street, Jaffrey, NH with the Rev. Wilfred Deschamps officiating. Burial will take place after the service in the family plot at the New Cemetery, 121 Main St., Ashburnham, MA 01430.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in Dick's name, to the Rindge Veterans Association, P.O. Box 723, Rindge, NH 03461



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in Dick's name, to the Rindge Veterans Association, P.O. Box 723, Rindge, NH 03461

To share memories, photographs or condolences with Dick's family, please visit his permanent online memorial at www.cournoyerfh.com.