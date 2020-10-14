It is with great sadness that the family of Richard "Rocky" Barry Stone announce his passing at the age of 85 on Tuesday September 29th 2020. He was born June 22, 1935 in Worcester Massachusetts and was a devoted loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and uncle. Rocky was passionate about his family, music and was a professional drummer with the band Survivors LTD. He also previously worked for DEC before retirement.He is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years Gloria Stone, son Barry Stone, mother Dorothy Pennery, father Edmund Stone. He is survived by his daughter Judi Bellenger and son-in-law Mark Bellenger, 4 grandchildren - Lindsay, Kaitlyn, Brandon and Andrew, his sister Gayle Aikey, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.A lifelong resident of Fitchburg he attended Fitchburg High School. He enjoyed big family & friend celebrations, antiquing, going to Hampton Beach and music. He loved his family unconditionally.StoneA graveside service will be held 11 AM Saturday, October 17, 2020 at St Bernard's Cemetery, 96 Goodrich St, Fitchburg. There are no calling hours. Committal of ashes will occur immediately following services. In lieu of flowers memorial donations for the purchase of PPE equipment may be made to Cherry Brook Healthcare Center, 102 Dyer Ave, Canton, CT 06019