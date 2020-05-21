Richard C. Lizotte
LEOMINSTER - Richard C. Lizotte, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Sterling Village, one day after his 83 rd birthday.
All services were private. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St., Leominster assisted the family. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 21, 2020.