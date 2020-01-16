|
of Leominster; 84
Leominster
Richard C. Partridge Sr., 84, of Leominster, died peacefully at home January 12, 2020, after an illness. He was born March 14, 1935, in Norwood, MA son of the late Harold and Margaret (Cathcart) Partridge. Richard owned Dick's Gulf Service in Leominster for many years.
He is survived by his former wife and mother of his children; Janice Partridge, four sons; Richard Partridge Jr. and his wife Chris of South Dennis, MA, Terry A. Partridge of CA, Russell Partridge and his wife Kathy of Norwood, MA, Ken Partridge and his wife Wendy of CA, one brother; Harold Partridge of Florida and one sister; Nancy Laliberte of Wrentham, MA, along with eight grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents, along with one brother Robert Partridge.
As per his wishes there are no funeral services and no calling hours. After cremation, burial will take place in the family plot in Vine Lake Cemetery, Medfield, MA.
Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc. 109 West Street, Leominster is directing arrangements.
