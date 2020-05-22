Richard "Dickie" Coleman
1938 - 2020
82, Beloved Brother

Baldwinville

Richard "Dickie" Coleman, 82, died Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Fitchburg Healthcare.

He leaves three brothers, Robert Coleman Jr. of Ashburnham, Phillip D. Coleman and his wife Janet of Lancaster and Thomas L. Coleman and his wife Dottie of Methuen; one sister, Anna M. Coleman of Fitchburg and many nieces and nephews.

Dickie was predeceased by three brothers, Donald W. Coleman, John H. Coleman and Carl J. Coleman; two sisters, Mary R. Dugas and Patricia Phelan.

Dickie was born in Fitchburg on February 2, 1938 a son of the late Robert C. and Anna M. (Fitzpatrick) Coleman Sr.

He was a member of the ARC in Fitchburg and enjoyed going there.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bernard's Parish @ St. Camillus Church, 333 Mechanic Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420.

The Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water Street, Fitchburg, MA has been entrusted with Dickie's funeral arrangements.

Please visit our website to leave an online condolence and for further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net

John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 22, 2020.
