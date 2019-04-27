Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Richard Furr
Richard E. Furr Jr.


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard E. Furr Jr. Obituary
of Lunenburg; 63 Richard E. Furr Jr. 63 of Lunenburg, passed away Tuesday, April 16. He was born in Worcester, MA on April 27, 1955. He was a graduate of Fitchburg High School, class of 1974. He retired from K&C Plastics, where he was employed for 33 years.

Richard had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, playing cards, sports, the Boy Scouts, and attending activities and outings with the Arc of Opportunity. He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Lori J. Furr with whom he shared 37 years of marriage, his cat Daisy, and large extended family. A private celebration of Richard's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to The Arc of Opportunity, 564 Main St, Fitchburg, MA 01420.



View the online memorial for Richard E. Furr Jr.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 27, 2019
