AshbyRichard E. "Dick" Lundberg, 90, of Ashby, passed away Sunday, November 15, surrounded by his loving family.Dick was born in Fitchburg on May 19, 1930 to Edward A. and Signe M. (Ehnstrom) Lundberg. He attended Fitchburg Public Schools, graduating from Fitchburg High School class of 1948 before going on to receive a degree in Electrical Engineering from Tufts University in 1953. He was a proud member of the Theta Delta Chi fraternity.After serving his country in the US Army from 1954 to 1956, he married Rosemary Phelan in November 1956, and celebrated 55 years of marriage before her death in 2012. Dick and Rosemary settled into a wonderful country life in Ashby where he took great pride in serving his community. Dick served on a number of town committees including the Board of Selectmen, Finance Committee, and was Chairman of the School Committee for the North Middlesex Regional School District.Dick had a long successful career as an Electrical Engineer beginning at General Electric in Burlington, VT and Schenectady, NY. Following his discharge from the Army he worked at Barkley and Dexter Laboratories, then as head of research and development for Weyerhaeuser Paper Company in Fitchburg. The final tenure in Dick's career was at General Electric in Fitchburg, where he worked as a Senior Design Engineer. Prior to his retirement in 1994 Dick and his engineering colleagues were named on several patents on behalf of G.E.Dick was an avid and active sportsman throughout his life. He enjoyed bird hunting and fishing locally and also hunting deer, antelope, and moose in Montana, New Mexico, and Newfoundland. He was a lifetime member of the Fitchburg Sportsmen's Club in Ashburnham where he especially enjoyed trap shooting with his daughter, granddaughter, and fellow members and was a past club champion. Dick also served on the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Trap Committee for the club. He was honored by the club in 2006 as their Sportsman of the Year.Dick leaves behind two children, daughter Beth Anne Lundberg of Leominster, his son Eric Lundberg and his wife Karen of Ashburnham; two granddaughters, Jennifer Monahan and husband Matthew of Leominster and Jessica LaPointe of Ashby. Along with three great grandchildren, Jack and Grace Monahan, and Abigail Ehnstrom. He leaves his two sisters, Patricia Mogensen and husband Kenneth of Concord, MA and Constance Crowley of Mont Clair, NJ, along with many nieces and nephews.The family wishes to express gratitude to the many people involved in caring for Dick over the past several years, including Always There Homecare, Benchmark Senior Living at Leominster Crossing - The Memory Care Unit, Notre Dame Hospice, and all his many friends and fellow diners at the 873 Café and Tavern in Ashby.LundbergA graveside service will be held on Monday, November 23 at 11:00 am in Glenwood Cemetery in Ashby. All friends are welcome; please wear a mask and observe social distancing. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to The Fitchburg Sportsmen's Club, P.O. Box 725. Ashburnham, Ma. 01430