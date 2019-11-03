|
|
Richard E. Robichaud
1961 - 2019
Lanesboro MA - Richard E. Robichaud, 58, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Rick was born in Fitchburg MA on October 26, 1961, son of the late Edward and Jeanette Robichaud.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret "Peg" (Goguen) Robichaud, five children, Richard Fiskaali of Ashburnham, Alicia LaRoche of White House, TN, Lindsay Zanga of Concord, Ryan and Dylan Robichaud of Madison, WI., three sisters, Denise Hay of Leominster, Katherine Bezanson of Ashby and Karen Ptak of Lunenburg. He also leaves four grandchildren, Madeline, Camden, Cayden and Logan, as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Rick was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Jeanette Robichaud.
Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery at a later date.
There will be no calling hours.
